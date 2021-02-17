Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 5,891 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 2.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

Align Technology stock traded down $20.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.69. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,672. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.87. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

