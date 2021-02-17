Ithaka Group LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,327,000 after acquiring an additional 93,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,941. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.