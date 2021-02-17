Ithaka Group LLC Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.24. 4,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $589.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $649.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,586 shares of company stock worth $50,555,842. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

