Ithaka Group LLC Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDG traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.24. 4,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $589.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $649.41.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,586 shares of company stock worth $50,555,842. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
