Ithaka Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,499 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 156,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,356. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $54.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

