Ithaka Group LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.61.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

