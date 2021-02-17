Ithaka Group LLC Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $144.03. 532,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,857. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

