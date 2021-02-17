Ithaka Group LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ithaka Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NYSE:U traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,229. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

