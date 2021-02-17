Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $37.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,446.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,451.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,324.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

