Ithaka Group LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.92. 608,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

