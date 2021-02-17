Ithaka Group LLC Sells 283 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 391.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $65.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,873.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,822.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.15. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

