Ithaka Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,128.24. 32,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,879.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

