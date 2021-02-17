ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Gap Down to $640.00

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36), but opened at GBX 615 ($8.04). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 605.08 ($7.91), with a volume of 1,801,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 608.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

