Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITRI opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Itron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.