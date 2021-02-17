IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 2.6%

IWG plc (LON:IWG)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.60 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 350.80 ($4.58). 1,125,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,352,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.74.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

