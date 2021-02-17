IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 5.6%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.74. 5,378,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 7,145,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $258.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.