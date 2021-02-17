J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

