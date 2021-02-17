J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.08

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $12.85. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 23,950 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

