Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 189,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,757. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

