James J. Marino Purchases 25,000 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Director James J. Marino bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,716. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

