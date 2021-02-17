Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 3,960 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $158,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $100,536.45.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 380,183 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.