Jarvis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

