Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JIM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.76. The company has a market capitalization of £97.70 million and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Jarvis Securities plc has a one year low of GBX 88.42 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

About Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

