Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($72.99).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,390 ($83.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,853.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,108.34. The company has a market capitalization of £79.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.