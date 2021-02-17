Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,744,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

