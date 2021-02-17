Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€650.00” Price Target for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €650.00 ($764.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

KER stock opened at €565.30 ($665.06) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €560.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €558.20. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

