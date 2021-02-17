JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

