Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 369,037 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.32% of Shift4 Payments worth $79,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

