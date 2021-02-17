Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.32% of MetLife worth $136,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 76.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MetLife by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

