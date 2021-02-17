Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $138,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BAC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $296.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

