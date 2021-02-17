Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.73% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $101,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

