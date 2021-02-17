Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,003,178 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,178 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.79% of CenterPoint Energy worth $93,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

