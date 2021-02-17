Jennison Associates LLC Buys 31,470 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.95% of Globant worth $76,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

