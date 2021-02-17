Jennison Associates LLC Buys 92,449 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,449 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.28% of IQVIA worth $97,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

IQV stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 209.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

