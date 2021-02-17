Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,045,330 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Visa worth $2,957,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

