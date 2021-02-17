Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,434 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Edison International worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 366,490 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

