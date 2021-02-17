Jennison Associates LLC Has $73.48 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $73,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.