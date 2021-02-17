Jennison Associates LLC Has $99.23 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

