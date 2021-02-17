Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of PPD worth $90,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 601.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 350,966 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 253.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Several research firms have commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

