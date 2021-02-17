Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Entergy worth $119,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.