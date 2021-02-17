Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 13,828 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $118,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.