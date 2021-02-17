Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 474,084 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,084 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $78,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

