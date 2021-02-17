Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $128,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

