Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,231,548 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231,548 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of FirstEnergy worth $76,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

