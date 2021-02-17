Jennison Associates LLC Sells 26,404 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,404 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $90,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $688.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $717.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.