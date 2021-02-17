Jennison Associates LLC Sells 292,276 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.95% of Avient worth $71,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.