Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,282 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Essential Utilities worth $104,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

