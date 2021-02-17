Jennison Associates LLC Sells 50,542 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $89,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,729.88 and a beta of 0.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

