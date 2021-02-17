Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.61% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $85,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after buying an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 625,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,381,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 162.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.