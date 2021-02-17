Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 80,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 397,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

