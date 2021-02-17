Jetcoin (JET) Price Up 25% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $395,016.61 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.